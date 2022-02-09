U'khand polls: Congress has shrunk to 'brother-sister party', says JP Nadda

Kotdwar (Uttarakhand) [India], February 9 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party chief Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday slammed the Congress party for its dynastic rule and said that Congress has shrunk down to a mere "brother-sister party'"

"I can say that the Indian National Congress, is no longer 'Indian' and you all know how much it is 'national' as it has shrunk down to a few constituencies. Now, this is only a 'brother and sister' party," said Nadda while addressing a public event here.

Nadda said that today "dynastic parties" and several "regional parties" posed a threat to the country.

"The rest of the parties are dynastic and family parties, they cannot see beyond that. Today one threat to the country is dynastic parties and the other danger is regional parties," said the BJP leader.

Nadda vouched for BJP candidate for Kotdwar, Ritu Bhushan Khanduri ahead of the scheduled assembly elections.

"One of the basis of development is to witness how many women power participate in it. I am seeing here that women are present here in large numbers. This is giving a clear indication to me that you all have decided to send sister Ritu Khanduri to the assembly," he said.

The BJP chief lauded the BJP party for empowering the poor by opening up Jan Dhan accounts on a large scale.

"For the last 30-40 years, Congress only gave the slogan of 'Garibi Hatao'. They did not do anything for the poor. When PM Modi ji came to power in 2014, he did a lot of work for the empowerment of the poor. Jan Dhan account was opened for the poor and today bank accounts have been opened for more than 45 crore people in the country," he said.

Uttarakhand is scheduled for polls on February 14. The results will be announced on March 10. (ANI)