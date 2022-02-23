Ukraine-Russia tensions: All stakeholders should resort to talks to resolve differences, says Meenakashi Lekhi

New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): Amid Ukraine-Russia tensions and Moscow recognizing the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi on Wednesday said that all stakeholders should resort to talks to resolve differences.

"India is in favour of rules-based order. Peace should be maintained. All stakeholders should resort to talks to resolve differences. We are trying to reach out to our students and other people abroad, especially in Ukraine. They should stay in touch with our embassy. The embassy will help them out," the Union Minister told ANI.

More than 20,000 students from India are currently studying in different parts of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Air India special flight landed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport from Ukraine's Boryspil airport with over 240 Indian citizens on Tuesday night amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

"Air India special flight AI-1946 landed at Delhi airport with around 242 passengers at 2330 Hrs," an Air India official told ANI.

Air India will operate a total of three flights from Ukraine to India. Air India is the only airline in India to operate flights from Ukraine during the impending tense situation in the country.

The Indian Embassy in Kiev on Tuesday organized additional flights out of Ukraine in view of the continued tensions between Ukraine and Russia. The embassy issued an advisory amid escalating situation at the Russia-Ukraine border.



The advisory further listed the available flights from Kyiv to New Delhi with the booking procedure. A total of four flights are scheduled to depart between February 25 and March 6. Scheduled flights of Air Arabia, Fly Dubai, Qatar Airways, etc are continuing to operate their routine flights from Ukraine to India.

Tensions escalated to unprecedented levels when Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk in Ukraine on Monday.

Later in the day, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) met following requests for an urgent meeting by the United States and allies.

Condemning Russia's move to recognize regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, the Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Nations demanded Moscow to return to the table for negotiations as well as immediate and complete verifiable withdrawal of occupation troops.

India strongly emphasized the need for all sides to exercise the utmost restraint and intensify diplomatic efforts to ensure a mutually amicable solution.

Speaking on the UNSC briefing on developments in Ukraine, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti said that the escalation of tension along the border of Ukraine with the Russian Federation has the potential to undermine peace and security of the region.

Tirumurti called for restraint on all sides. "The immediate priority is de-escalation of tensions taking into account the legitimate security interests of all countries for securing long-term peace and stability in the region and beyond," he said. (ANI)

