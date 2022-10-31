Under PM Modi's leadership, a newly developed India is being made; says Dhami

Sirmaur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 31 (ANI): With BJP's star campaigners aggressively campaigning on Sunday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that a newly developed India is being made under PM Modi's leadership.

"Under PM Modi's leadership, a newly developed India is being made. Today India has the power to show direction to the world. Development works are happening in Himachal Pradesh. PM Modi has a special attachment to hilly states, " said Uttarakhand CM

Union Minister Anurag Thakur, while addressing a press conference, on Saturday, highlighted the achievements of the state BJP government and followed it up with a scathing critique of the Delhi CM Kejriwal and the Congress party.



"We brought inflation under control and slashed fuel prices in the BJP-ruled states but they didn't go down in Congress-ruled states," Union Minister Anurag Thakur said addressing a press conference in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla days before the state assembly polls.

Adding further he said, "Congress only makes false promises, such as when they promised a farm loan waiver. That is something they could not deliver in Punjab, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh."

He further said in his address that the BJP has ensured good governance in a state continuously where it seems difficult to run a government for even two-and-a-half years. Comparing the tenure of the governance of BJP and Congress in Himachal Pradesh, Thakur also asserted that they (BJP) focus more on development while the Congress only complains and protests. He said that the BJP has a clean image and hence can move with the head held high.

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah will hit battleground Himachal and address a total of six rallies in two days. The Union Home Minister will be in the poll-bound state of Himachal Pradesh on the 1st & 2nd of November.



On November 1, Shah will be holding three rallies-- in Chamba, Mandi, and the capital city Shimla. Shah will also hold three rallies on November 2 in Hamirpur Dharamsala and Solan.

The battle in Himachal is between the incumbent BJP government led by Jairam Thakur and the opposition Congress.

The state which has 68 assembly constituencies goes to polls on 12 November in a single-phase election. 15 assembly constituencies fall in Kangra, 10 in Mandi, and five in Chamba. The BJP has been in power and will seek to repeat the term in the hill state from where the party's national president JP Nadda and Union Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur hail. (ANI)