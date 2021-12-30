Under PM Modi's leadership, Manipur to emerge as gateway to self-reliance in Northeast India: Nadda

Kakching (Manipur) [India], December 30 (ANI): Stating that the Bharatiya Janata Party's vision is to take the nation ahead, BJP national President JP Nadda on Thursday said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Manipur will emerge as the gateway to self-reliance in Northeast India.

Nadda slammed the Opposition parties stating that that "corruption and commission" are their friends.

The BJP chief further said that Manipur will only progress if Lotus blooms in the state.

Further hitting out at the Opposition, the BJP chief said that other political parties do not have a direction or vision and their only intention is to criticize the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Other political parties do not have a direction or vision. Their only intention is to criticize the BJP and PM Modi, and while criticizing PM Modi, they are criticizing the nation as well - this is their political culture," Nadda said while addressing 'Yuva Rally' in Manipur's Kakching.

"Corruption and commission are their (Opposition) friends, on the other hand, we have the vision to take the nation ahead. Under the leadership of PM Modi, I can say that Manipur will emerge as the gateway to self-reliance in Northeast India," he said.

The BJP chief further called on the youth of the state and said, "I am sure the youth and the people of Manipur will choose sports, peace, and will build the state in the right direction."

Manipur is slated to undergo Assembly election in 2022.

BJP came to power in Manipur for the first time in 2017.

After the 2017 Assembly polls, a coalition of BJP, National People's Party (NPP), Naga People's Front, and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) formed the government, which is presently led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The tenure of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, which consists of 60 members, is scheduled to end on March 19, 2022. (ANI)