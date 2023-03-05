"Under that excuse, case will move forward": Rajasthan CM after Gajendra Singh Sekhawat filed defamation complaint against him

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 4 (ANI): Soon after Union Minister Gajendra Singh Sekhawat filed a defamation complaint against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for alleged defamatory remarks on Saturday, the latter has said that the case, at least under that excuse will move forward and the "issue of the poor" will come to the fore.

"Let him file a defamation suit. At least under that excuse, the case will move forward and this issue of the poor will become a national issue. I want the matter to reach PM and Amit Shah," Gehlot told reporters on Saturday.

Sekhawat has filed a defamation complaint against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in connection with the former's alleged involvement in the Sanjivani Credit Society scam.

The Delhi's Rouse Avenue court listed the matter for Monday.

Gehlot further claimed that the state government has written to the Enforcement Directorate for action, but nothing has been done so far.



"The scam pertains to multi-state cooperative societies. Had it pertained to our state, we would have dealt. Now, this is the Centre's job. We had written to ED for action. But nothing happened," Gehlot said.

Union Minister has alleged that Chief Minister Gehlot made speeches against him saying that the allegations regarding the Sanjeevani Scam are proven against him.

However, the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal has listed the matter for the statement of witnesses for the complainant Shekhawat on Monday.

Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa appeared for Shekhawat who sought prosecution against Gehlot for allegedly making defamatory speeches against him.

Senior advocate Pahwa submitted that it is a fresh complaint moved by the Union Minister against the Rajasthan Chief Minister. He also said that the complainant want the statement of witnesses to be recorded.

"There is irreparable damage caused to his reputation," Shekhawat has alleged in his criminal defamation Complaint.

"This matter pertains to a case in which FIR was registered in 2019. Three charge sheets have been filed. Shekhawat name has not appeared anywhere. He was not called by the IO. Despite this Gehlot said the allegations against Shekhawat had been proven, senior advocate Vikas Pahwa told ANI. (ANI)

