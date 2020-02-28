Unemployment biggest problem, those diverting attention are enemy of country: Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi [India], Feb 28 (ANI): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday hit out at the Centre and said that the unemployment rate is the biggest problem in India and there is no place for talented youth in the country.

"Unemployment is the biggest problem in the country today. There was never such a high unemployment rate in the last 45 years. Those who want to divert attention from these problems are the biggest enemies of the country. Every youth needs employment. There is no place for talented youth," Priyanka Gandhi wrote on Twitter (roughly translated from Hindi).

On Thursday, the Congress leader had reacted to the transfer of Delhi High Court Justice S Muralidhar to the Punjab and Haryana High Court saying that it is sad and shameful that the Centre is attempting to muzzle justice.

"The midnight transfer of Justice Muralidhar isn't shocking given the current dispensation, but it is certainly sad and shameful," Gandhi tweeted.

She also said, "Millions of Indians have faith in a resilient and upright judiciary, the government's attempts to muzzle justice and break their faith are deplorable." (ANI)