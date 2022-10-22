"Unfortunate", says Shahnawaz Hussain after Shivraj Patil's controversial speech on Gita

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): Spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Syed Shahnawaz Hussain hit out at former Union Minister Shivraj Patil for drawing a link between jihad and the Bhagwad Gita and termed it as "extremely unfortunate".

Hussain said, "Shivraj Patil linked Jihad to the Gita. We know that the Congress party remains angry with the Hindu society, but linking the Hindu religion with jihad will neither make Muslims happy nor Hindus."

Earlier on Thursday, Patil claimed that the concept of 'jihad' finds mention not only in the Quran but in the Bhagwad Gita and in Christianity as well.

Hussain further said that Congressmen should know the meaning of Jihad.

"Jihad is an Arabic word. In today's era, some terrorist organization has changed the meaning of jihad. Linking Shri Krishna with jihad and calling his 'words' jihad is unfortunate. It is also an insult to society and no one is going to be happy with this," he said.



The BJP leader also accused Congress of hurting the religious sentiments of the people to give such statements.

"Every time, Congress wants to hurt the people of the society by giving such statements. People from different religions have preached to fight against evil in society and it is very unfortunate to call it Jihad," Hussain added.

At a book launch event in the national capital, Patil said that Lord Krishna also taught lessons of jihad to Arjun in a part of the Gita in the Mahabharat.

"It's said there is a lot of discussion on Jihad in Islam religion... Even after all efforts, if someone doesn't understand clean ideas, then power can be used. It is not just in the Quran Sharif, but also in the Mahabharata of which Gita is a part," Patil said.

"Shri Krishna also spoke to Arjuna about jihad. It is not like this is only in the Quran Sharif or the Gita but in Christianity also it is written...Christ has said that I have not come here to establish peace but I have come here with a sword," Patil said.

Speaking in Hindi, the Congress leader said that "if even after explaining everything, people do not understand and they are arriving with weapons then you cannot run, you cannot call that jihad and you cannot call it wrong, this is what must be understood, there should not be this concept of making people understand with weapons in hand."

Patil who was Union home minister from 2004 to 2008 and the Speaker of the Lok Sabha from 1991 to 1996 was addressing the audience at a book launch of Congress leader and former Union Minister Mohsina Kidwai. (ANI)

