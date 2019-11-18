Unfortunate that Farooq Abdullah not being allowed to attend Winter Session of Parliament: Bhupesh Baghel

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday called 'unfortunate' National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah not being allowed to attend the current Winter Session of Parliament.

"Every elected member from the panchayat to MP has the right to sit at their designated place in a democracy. It is unfortunate that he (Abdullah) was not allowed (to attend the Parliament session)," Baghel told reporters here.

Earlier today, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that Farooq Abdullah should be released from the house arrest and allowed to attend the Parliament as it is his constitutional right.

"It has been 108 days today since Farooq Abdullah ji was detained. What is this injustice going on? We want that he should be brought to the Parliament. It is his constitutional right," he said in the Lok Sabha.

Congress, DMK and TMC MPs members raised slogans in favour of Abdullah in the Well of the House during the Question Hour. "Stop attacking the Opposition. Release Farooq Abdullah Ji. We want justice," they said.

Several mainstream leaders in Jammu and Kashmir including Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti have been put under the house arrest following the abrogation of Article 370 in August that granted special status to the region.

The Winter Session of Parliament commenced from today and will go on till December 13. (ANI)

