Unfortunate to see Jyotiraditya Scindia parting ways with Congress: Sachin Pilot

New Delhi [India], Mar 11 (ANI): Terming Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit from Congress as unfortunate, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday wished that "things could have resolved collaboratively within the party."

"Unfortunate to see Jyotiraditya Scindia parting ways with Congress. I wish things could have been resolved collaboratively within the party," Pilot tweeted.

Former Union Minister Scindia joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, a day after he ended his 18-year-old association with the Congress party.

Scindia's resignation from the party on March 10 that triggered the resignation of 22 MLAs who are his loyalists, has left Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the lurch. (ANI)