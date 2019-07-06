Union Budget 2019-20 'historic, development oriented': Haryana Finance Minister

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], July 5 (ANI): Haryana Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu on Friday termed the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as 'historic and development oriented.'

"The budget will prove to be a success in making India a 5 trillion dollar economy," he wrote on Facebook.

He also expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Reacting on the Union Budget, he said, "The budget presented by Union Finance Minister is dedicated to the welfare of rural India, women, youth, farmers and economically backwards sections. This budget lays the foundation of strong and progressive India giving attention to all 130 crore people of this country."

He said that the budget includes important schemes like implementing an ideal railway fare throughout the country, providing loans to small shopkeepers in 59 minutes, supplying water to every household by 2024 under 'har ghar jal,har ghar nal' scheme and to upgrade the roads to connect villages from the rural market.

He said that the announcement of the implementation of new education policy has been done and also proposed skill-based training of one crore students. He further added that the Budget also discussed the introduction of 'student in India' scheme which will benefit students. (ANI)

