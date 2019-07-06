Union Budget against aspirations of farmers, youth: Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 5 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the Union Budget was against the aspirations of the farmers and youth of the country. There were no efforts made in the budget on the issue of farmers' loans, jobs and price control.

In a press release issued by the Rajasthan government, Gehlot said, "The welfare of people is neglected in the Union Budget and the whole budget is based on the puzzle of words and numbers. The tone of the budget is good but intentions are bad."

"The government has not made any provision to take forward its own schemes like skill India, smart city project and Make in India. This budget did not tell about how to bring back the country's economy on track," he said.

Gehlot said there are mentions of education policy but there are no policies for higher education. The situation of higher education is not good and this is evident as Jawaharlal Nehru University and other higher institutes in the last five years were ignored.

"The budget has made open ways to privatise Railways through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model in the maintenance of railway tracks," he said.

Gehlot further said, "UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi had expressed fears of privatisation of Railways two days ago in the Lok Sabha and it is happening, unfortunately."

"There was no policy regarding rectifying the poor economic conditions of some states, due to biased policies of the Union government towards them," he said. (ANI)

