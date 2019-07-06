Union Budget offers nothing to any section of society, says Punjab CM

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 5 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday said that the Union Budget 2019 had nothing to offer to any section of the society, ignoring even critical sectors like Defence.

Singh also said that no allocation was made in the budget for the historic 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji.

Last month, the Punjab Chief Minister had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare the auspicious 550th Guru Nanak Prakash Purab as National Tolerance Day. (ANI)