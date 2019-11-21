Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo/ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo/ANI

Union Cabinet gives ex-post facto approval for removing difficulty in giving effect to provisions of J-K Reorganisation Act,2019

ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2019 05:18 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Union Cabinet gave ex-post facto approval for the proposal that has been approved under Rule 12 of the Government of India (Transaction of Business) Rules, 1961 with regard to removing difficulty arising in giving effect to the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019 with regard to section 3 of the Act.
"In 1947, the former State of Jammu and Kashmir had the following 14 districts - Kathua,Jammu, Udhampur, Reasi, Anantnag, Baramulla, Poonch, Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Lehand Ladakh, Gilgit, Gilgit Wazarat, Chilhas and Tribal Territory," read a release by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday.
"By 2019, various state governments of Jammu and Kashmir had reorganized the areas of these 14 districts into 28 districts. The names of the new districts are as follows - Kupwara, Bandipur, Ganderbal, Srinagar, Budgam, Pulwama, Shupian, Kulgam, Rajouri, Ramban, Doda, Kishtivar, Samba and Kargil," it added.
Kargil district, as per the release was carved out from the area of the then Leh and Ladakh district.
"Accordingly, the Leh district of the new Union Territory of Ladakh has been defined in the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization (Removal of Difficulties) Second Order, 2019, issued by the President of India, to include the areas of the districts of Gilgit, Gilgit Wazarat, Chilhas and Tribal Territory of 1947, in addition to the remaining areas of Leh and Ladakh districts of 1947, after carving out the Kargil District," the release stated. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 05:18 IST

JNUSU urges MHRD to remove Vice-Chancellor to solve university crisis

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) blamed the Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar for the continuance of the crisis in the university and urged the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) to remove him from his post.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 04:57 IST

Odisha govt appoints IPS Abhaya as new DGP

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Odisha government-appointed senior IPS officer Abhaya as the Director-General of Police (DGP) Odisha.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 04:51 IST

Union Cabinet gives ex-post facto approval for orders issued by...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave ex-post facto approval for the orders issued by the President of India under Section 103 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 to remove the difficulties that have arisen in giving effect to the

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 04:47 IST

Cong-NCP to hold joint meeting on govt formation today: Chavan

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): To put an end to the political stalemate in Maharashtra, both Congress and NCP leaders are going to hold a meeting at 10 am on Thursday, following which there will be a joint meeting of the two parties in the afternoon, said NCP leader Prithviraj Chavan.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 04:22 IST

MP: Daughter made to wait for 12-hours for delivery at govt...

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): BJP MLA from the Vijaypur Assembly constituency, Sitaram Adivasi, alleged that his pregnant daughter was made to wait for more than 12 hours when she was admitted for delivery at the district hospital in Sheopur.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 04:06 IST

Pune: Leopard cubs rescued from sugarcane field in Nagargaon village

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Three leopard cubs were rescued and returned to their mother by the Wildlife SOS and Forest department team from a sugarcane field in Nagargaon village in Shirur range here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 03:58 IST

Cabinet approves extension of pharmaceuticals purchase policy

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the extension of Pharmaceuticals Purchase Policy (PPP) for pharmaceutical Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs) till their closure or strategic disinvestment.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 03:37 IST

Cabinet nod to proposal for recycling of ships Bill

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal for enacting Recycling of Ships Bill, 2019 and accession to the Hong Kong International Convention for Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships 2009.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 03:19 IST

Cabinet approves bill for ownership rights in 1,731 unauthorised...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal to introduce the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019 during the Winter Session of Parliament which would benefit about 40 lakh peop

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 03:05 IST

Cabinet approves financial services centres authority Bill 2019...

New Delhi[India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave approval for withdrawing of the International Financial Services Centres Authority 2019 Bill which was introduced in the Rajya Sabha and pending in the Rajya Sabha and introducing it in the Lok Sabha in the ensuing session of the P

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 02:40 IST

Agra: 5 Russian tourists held for flying drones near Taj Mahal

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Police here took 5 Russian tourists into custody for flying a drone near Mehtab Bagh in the vicinity of Taj Mahal, said Superintendent of Police (SP) City, BR Prasad.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 02:22 IST

Cabinet approves strategic disinvestment of BPCL, SCI, 3 other CPSEs

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): In a major decision, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) accorded 'in-principle' approval for strategic disinvestment in five central public-sector enterprises (CPSEs) -- Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Shipping Corporation of India, Container Cor

Read More
iocl