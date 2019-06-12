Prakash Javadekar
Prakash Javadekar

Union Cabinet gives momentum to reforms in medical education

ANI | Updated: Jun 12, 2019 21:46 IST

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, 2019 to replace the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Second Ordinance, 2019 through an Act of Parliament.
The Bill will be introduced in the ensuing session of the Parliament, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar told media here.
The move will ensure transparency, accountability and quality in the governance of medical education in the country.
The New Bill provides for supersession of MCI for a period of two years with effect from September 26, 2018. During this period, the Board of Governors shall exercise the powers and functions of MCI as assigned under the IMC Act, 1956. The number of members in the Board of Governors will be increased from existing seven to 12.
Further, the Union Cabinet has approved the draft Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2019.
The Bill seeks to extend the period for reconstitution of the Central Council from existing period of one year to two years so that the tenure of the Board of Governors may be extended for a further period of one year with effect from May 17, 2019.
This will help the Central Council of Homoeopathy in exercising the powers and performing the functions of the Council, a statement read.
This Bill will replace the Homoeopathy central council (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 and extend the tenure of Government for another one year.
Moreover, the Union Cabinet has approved the introduction of a Bill to amend the Dentists Act, 1948 (16 of 1948) in order to make the Dental Council of India more effective
The decision also gives effect, with certain modifications, to the provisions of the Dentists Act, 1948 with regard to the membership of the Dental Council of India and membership of State and Joint State Dental Councils.
The amendment will help restructure the Dental Councils and the representation of Central Government members and elected members would no longer be made mandatory in the Dental Councils.
In the process it will reduce the redundancy. This Bill will also be introduced in the upcoming session of Parliament. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 22:21 IST

Dust storm hits Delhi brings respite from scorching heat

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI):A severe dust storm hit the national capital region on Wednesday evening providing respite from the sweltering heat of the last several days.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 22:21 IST

Flight operations in Gujarat suspended due to Cyclone Vayu

New Delhi [India], June 12: In view of the approaching Cyclone Vayu, Airports Authority of India (AAI) suspended flight operations at AAI airports in Porbandar, Diu, Bhavnagar, Keshod and Kandla from 12 midnight IST today to 12 midnight tomorrow.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 21:57 IST

Cabinet approves two months extension to Committee for...

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): The Union Cabinet has accorded ex-post facto approval for the extension of the term of the Commission to examine the issue of Sub-categorization of Other Backward Classes, by two months i.e. upto July 31, said a press note of the Union Cabinet.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 21:45 IST

Union Cabinet approves Central Educational Institutions Bill

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved "The Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers' Cadre) Bill".

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 21:45 IST

Cabinet nod to International Arbitration Centre Bill

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill which will be introduced during the upcoming session of parliament.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 21:40 IST

Kerala Lalit Kala Academy to review award to cartoon featuring...

Thiruananthpuram (Kerala) [India], June 12 (ANI): Kerala Lalita Kala Akademi on Wednesday decided to re-evaluate the award given for cartoon featuring Bishop Franco as a rooster.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 21:40 IST

2 dead, 3 injured after car overturns in Kalaburagi

Kalaburagi (Karnataka)[India], Jun 12 (ANI): At least two people were killed and two others were injured after their car turned and flipped near Kadaganchi village here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 21:40 IST

AAP promises compensation to Ankit Saxena's family at the earliest

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bhardwaj on Wednesday assured compensation to the family of 23-year-old Ankit Saxena, who was bludgeoned to death in February last year, allegedly by family members of the woman with whom he was in a relationship with.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 21:22 IST

NDA Government to bring bill to abolish Triple Talaq in...

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Fresh from BJP's massive mandate in the elections, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 to replace the ordinance on Triple Talaq barring instant divorce amongst Muslims in the upcoming session of Parliam

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 21:22 IST

Delhi HC refuses to stay process for Christian student's...

New Delhi (India) Jun 12 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to intervene and stay the process of interview panel in connection with the admission of Christian students in the St Stephen's College.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 21:16 IST

Will work with DMRC to implement free scheme for women at the...

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) submitted a proposal regarding the implementation of the scheme making public transport free for women.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 21:16 IST

SC posts for July plea alleging misappropriation of funds by...

New Delhi (India) Jun 12 (ANI): The Supreme Court will hear in July a plea filed against Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (IHFL) in which it was alleged that the company misappropriated Rs 98,000 crore of public money.

Read More
iocl