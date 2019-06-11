Union Cabinet, Union Council of Ministers meetings to be held tomorrow

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): The Union Cabinet will meet on Wednesday evening followed by a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers.

It will be the first meeting of the new Council of Ministers after the general elections.

In the first Union Cabinet meeting held on May 31 after Narendra Modi assumed office as the Prime Minister for a second term, approval was done for all land holding eligible farmer families to avail benefits under PM-KISAN scheme, under which income support of Rs 6,000 is granted in three installments.

The Union Cabinet had also approved, in its effort to provide to universal social security, a new scheme which assures all shopkeepers, retail traders and self-employed persons a monthly pension of Rs 3,000 after attaining the age of 60 years.

All small shopkeepers and self-employed persons as well as the retail traders with Goods and Services Tax (GST) turnover below Rs 1.5 crore and aged between 18 and 40 years can enroll themselves for the scheme. (ANI)

