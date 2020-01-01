New Delhi [India], Jan 1 (ANI): A meeting of the Union Council of Ministers is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on January 3.
The meeting of the Union Council of Ministers will be held at the Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra.
The Union Council of Ministers is headed by the Prime Minister and includes the Cabinet Ministers and Ministers of State (MoS) with the ones being given independent charge (ANI)
Union Council of Ministers meeting to be held on Jan 3
ANI | Updated: Jan 01, 2020 21:09 IST
