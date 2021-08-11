Union Health Minister rebuts Delhi's claim over not getting Centre's request, says 'Not too late to share data on O2 shortage deaths'

New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday hit back at the Delhi government for its claim of not receiving any letter from the Centre inquiring about deaths due to oxygen shortage during the second Covid-19 wave.

In a tweet, Mandaviya shared a copy of an email sent by the Ministry of Health Family Welfare on July 26 in this regard.

Addressing Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the health minister said "it is not too late" and that the Delhi government can send the data by August 13 so that the health ministry can reply to Parliament on the issue.

"Dear Sisodia Ji Here is the copy of the mail sent by my ministry to the Delhi government on 26th July. It's not too late yet! You can send the data by 13th August so that we can answer the question to Parliament. Please review with your officers and send the necessary data as soon as possible," Mandaviya said in a tweet.

On Tuesday, the Delhi government said that the central government has not yet asked it for data regarding oxygen shortage related deaths in the national capital during the COVID-19 second wave. He alleged that the city government did not receive any letter from the Centre inquiring about the deaths due to oxygen shortage during the second COVID-19 wave.

Health Minister Satyendra Jain also said, "We haven't received any letter from the central government asking for the data on oxygen-related deaths." Yesterday Delhi reported only 39 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with a positive rate of only 0.8 per cent, which means that out of 1,000 tests conducted only one or fewer cases is coming positive. (ANI)