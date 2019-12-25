Union Min Babul Supriyo slams West Bengal government over Jadavpur University incident

Asansol (West Bengal) [India], Dec 25 (ANI): Union minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo on Wednesday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party leaders over Monday's Jadavpur university incident where the state Governor Jagdip Dhankar had to face intense protest by the students when he visited the university to take part in convocation.

On Monday, protesting students had blocked the convoy of Bengal governor as he arrived at Jadavpur University. Protestors also showed black flags and raised slogans against Dhankar over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Central Minister Babul Supriyo also accused Mamata Banerjee and her party cadre indulging in vandalism during the protest against the citizenship law and National Register of Citizens (NRC) and stated that the West Bengal Chief Minister was pushing the central government for Presidential Rule in Bengal.

"We believe in democracy and hence despite such efforts of pressurising us we will not go for Presidential Rule in West Bengal", he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Governor Jagdeep Dhankar had also commented on the Jadavpur University (JU) incident saying that "there was a total collapse of the rule of law and state government has put education in captivity."

Protests had erupted in several parts of the country, over the citizenship act, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

