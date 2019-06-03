Union minister Ashwani Kumar Choubey speaking to ANI in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh on Sunday Photo/ANI.
Union Minister Ashwani Kumar Choubey visits Balaji temple in Tirumala

ANI | Updated: Jun 02, 2019 17:11 IST

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 2 (ANI): Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Sunday visited Balaji temple in Tirumala where he offered prayers thanking the almighty for BJP's victory in the Lok Sabha polls.
Speaking to ANI, Choubey said: "We have come to pray to God for the blessing we got in the form of victory for BJP in the Lok Sabha polls."
"I pray to God for the welfare of people. I pray to God to give us the strength to work for the people under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.
The veteran BJP leader said, "I pray to lord to give our Prime Minister the strength to lead India as a world power."
Choubey was retained as the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare in the new Modi government.
He won from Bihar's Buxar in the recently concluded national polls.
Prime Minister Modi will visit the same temple on June 9.(ANI)

