Union Minister Bhupender Yadav begins Jan Ashirwad Yatra

New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): Union Minister Bhupender Yadav on Monday embarked on his Jan Ashirwad Yatra. The newly inducted Cabinet minister will be visiting six parliamentary constituencies during his 620-km long Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Rajasthan.

Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister said: "This the first time when several leaders belonging to backward classes, tribal and women were made the Cabinet ministers in the Central government. This supports the inclusive development vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

"I will be visiting Rajasthan for the Jan Ashirwad Yatra. Before visiting Rajasthan, I will be visiting my ancestral village in Haryana. My Jan Ashirwad Yatra will begin today from Gurgaon district," Yadav said.

"The yatra will go to Jhunjhunu, Bhiwadi, Tijara, Kishangarh, Alwar, Jaipur among other cities in Rajasthan. There will be a public rally at Jaipur on August 19. I will be visiting Ajmer on August 20," he said.

"In the five-day yatra, I will be covering 620 km and will be visiting six parliamentary constituencies and which also constitute 70 Assembly constituencies," he added.





The Yatra, which is slated to be held between August 16 to 20, is aimed at seeking blessings of the people by the 43 new ministers.

Also, four of the new ministers are from poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

The new Union Ministers have embarked on Jan Ashirwad Yatra as they could not be introduced in Parliament earlier this month due to repeated disruptions by the opposition.

The yatra will seek to inform people about the achievements of BJP-led Central government in internal, external, economic, social, health spheres and programmes aimed at boosting employment through its focus on self-reliance. This would also be done through banners, hoardings and advertisements. (ANI)

