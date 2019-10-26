Union Minister G Kishan Reddy participates in 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra' in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): To commemorate 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Saturday participated in a 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra' in Hyderabad.

The Union Minister embarked on a march with his fellow party leaders and workers, holding national flags. The event was aimed to propagate ideals of Mahatma Gandhi like non-violence and cleanliness and also spread awareness about the harmful effects of single-use plastic.

Speaking to media persons at the occasion, G Kishan Reddy said, "We aspire to build a 'New India'. Under PM Modi's Gandhi Sankalp Yatra initiative, the BJP wants to propagate Mahatma Gandhi's ideology and his principles of non-violence, Swaraj and simplicity among the people of the country."

The Union Minister further spread awareness on harmful use of single-use plastic.

The party workers from across the country are expected to travel 150 kilometres till October 31 to spread the values of Mahatama Gandhi to the masses. (ANI)

