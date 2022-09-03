Union minister G Kishan Reddy writes to CMs of Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka to celebrate Hyderabad Liberation Day on Sept 17

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 3 (ANI): Union minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday invited the Chief Ministers of Telangana, Karnataka, and Maharashtra for celebrating the Hyderabad Liberation Day on September 17 and said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will mark his presence as the Chief Guest to commemorate the occasion.

The year-long celebrations of Hyderabad Liberation Day will take place from September 17, 2022 to September 17, 2023 as a part of Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Reddy has invited the aforesaid ministers to kickstart the event at the Parade Grounds of Hyderabad and also said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also attend the event on Hyderabad Liberation Day.

"The inaugural programme of this commemoration is scheduled to be organized at Parade grounds in Hyderabad on September 17, 2022. The Hon'ble Union Home Minister has kindly consented to grace the occasion as Chief Guest," Reddy's letter read.

As Bharatiya Janata Party has prioritised the state assembly polls, the Centre has decided to organise this year-long celebration to mark the 75 years of Hyderabad's independence.



"I am happy to inform you that the Government of India, after careful consideration of the various aspects, decided to celebrate 75 years of Hyderabad State Liberation. The Government of India has approved the year-long commemoration of the Hyderabad State Liberation for the period September 17, 2022 to September 17, 2023," Reddy wrote in his letter.

Reddy further urged the Chief Ministers to organise appropriate programmes in their respective states as well.

Mentioning the objective of the event to make aware today's generation about the story of resistance, valour, and sacrifice, Reddy said, "While...the 75th year celebrations give us a unique opportunity to celebrate it across the 3 states in a manner befitting the sacrifices made by the previous generations. The objective is to make the current generation, both from the region under consideration and the rest of India, aware of the story of resistance, valour, and sacrifice."

Hyderabad was under Nizam's rule and the police had launched the campaign for its liberation with the name 'Operation Polo' which ended on September 17, 1948.

Notably, the BJP had organized a national executive meeting in Hyderabad which was attended by the representatives of all the parties in the country, which was later followed by the Prime Minister's rally. (ANI)

