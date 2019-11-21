Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI
Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI

Union Minister Gadkari will speak to KCR to resolve TSRTC issue, says G Kishan Reddy

ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2019 17:59 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said that he spoke to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and requested him to resolve the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) strike and reinstate the employees by taking up with the issue with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.
Speaking to ANI here, Reddy said: "I met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and spoke to him about the TSRTC strike. I have requested him to speak to Chief Minister Rao and reinstate the workers who are on strike."
"Union Minister Gadkari has given me the confidence and assurance that he will discuss this issue with Rao. He will call a meeting in New Delhi very soon to resolve this issue," he said.
"The strike has been going on for a long time. Fifty thousand workers have been terminated by the Chief Minister. It is a very sad and undemocratic decision. The Chief Minister should talk to the striking employees," added Reddy. (ANI)

