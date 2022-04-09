Union Minister Giriraj Singh hits out at Congress for 'duping' poor, says BJP built more houses in 8 years

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Union Minister of Rural Development, Giriraj Singh on Friday, drawing an analogy between the '60 years of the Congress rule and eight years of the BJP government' at the Centre, said that the former built only 3.26 crore houses in their rule while Prime Minister Narendra Modi had built 3 crore houses only in eight years.



Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "Everyone gave slogans, and someone gave 'Garibi Hatao', but they duped the poor. It is 60 years versus 8 years. A family ruled for nearly 60 years, it built only 3.26 crore houses under Indira Gandhi Awas Yojana. But PM Modi built 3 crore houses in eight years. He not only handed over keys to the women but also gave economic power through self-help groups."

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi announced the completion of 3 crore 'pucca' houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for the poor and said that the houses have also become the "symbol of women empowerment".

