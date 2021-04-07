Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi calls PM Modi "Sankat Mochan"

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday asserted that India is running the world's largest vaccination programme and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has played the role of 'Sankat Mochan' during this phase.

"India is running the world's largest vaccination programme. It is the result of the hard work of our scientists and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has played the role of "Sankat Mochan" during this programme," said Naqvi.

"It is true that the precaution is important but there is no need to panic. But we need to assure 100 per cent precautions and for this, all the guidelines which are being given by the government need to adhere completely," he added.

On the allegation by Derek O'Brien on the CRPF jawan, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said the practice of creating such a fake fabricated story should be stopped because the public has given a mandate, and the time of allegations and counter-allegations has passed. (ANI)