Union Minister Paras writes to Shah requesting Z Plus security, says receiving threats

New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras on Thursday alleged a threat to his life due to a "political conspiracy". He wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and urged him to provide 'Z Plus' security.

Paras has also written to the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his security concerns.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, the Union Minister alleged that he and LJP's Keshav Singh are being threatened over phone calls and messages.

Without naming anyone, he said his political rivals have been jolted by the "huge public support he got" on his first visit to his constituency Hajipur in Bihar on August 23 after becoming Union minister.

Recalling an incident during his recent visit to Hajipur, the LJP leader said, "My cavalcade was shown black flags by a group of people allegedly hired by my rivals and they also threw mobil oil at it"

Paras claimed that some of his party leaders had also received threats.

"I and my party leaders also received filthy abuses and threats on our mobile phones."



He also alleged that Bihar police did not follow the proper security protocol during his visit to Hajipur.

In his letter to Shah and Bihar, CM expressed concern over the security provided to him and cited his busy engagements as a minister and the leader of his party.

"In my letter, I have urged them to investigate into the matter. I am a Union Minister, MP from Bihar and LJP's part president. It is the duty of the administration to provide proper security to me," the Union Minister said.

Paras, the younger brother of LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan, was recognized as the leader of LJP in Lok Sabha in place of Chirag Paswan after five of the six-party MPs gave a letter in his support.

The Speaker accepted Paras as the floor leader of the LJP in the Lower House. In a revised list of floor leaders of parties on Monday, Paras was listed as the Lok Sabha LJP leader.

After the rebel faction of the LJP elected unopposed Paras as the new party president, his nephew Chirag Paswan had said that his uncle's selection was illegal as it was conducted by members of the LJP who were suspended from the party.

Paras was made a cabinet minister in the Union government during the expansion and reshuffle of the cabinet last month. (ANI)

