Union Minister Prahlad Joshi meets Odisha CM to discuss issues related to coal and mining

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Union Minister of Coal and Mines Prahlad Joshi on Friday met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to discuss issues related to coal mining in the state.

During the meeting, the Odisha Chief Minister presented the demands of the state government that the rates of royalty should be increased and that the State governments should get a share from cess collected on Coal by the Centre, according to an official release.

"Quick implementation of the decisions of the Rehabilitation and Peripheral Development Advisory Committee (RPDAC) by the Mahanadi Coalfields Limited authorities was stressed in the meeting. Union Minister agreed to the need for comprehensive development of the Coal mining areas with a joint concerted effort. Law and Order and R&R issues of Coal mining areas were also discussed in the meeting" read the official statement said.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, the Union Minister stated that the demand for increased coal royalty is a policy decision that will impact the whole of the country and that the Centre will look into the matter.

"Chief Minister has given a representation for hike in Coal Royalty and I have briefed him, that this issue is linked to the Power Tariff also, it is a larger policy decision, as whatever decision is taken will be applicable to entire country also, so we will look into the matter," Joshi said.

Joshi further added that discussions on increasing production in MCL, land issues, law and order issues also took place in the meeting.

"He (Naveen Patnaik) also raised the issues of the transfer of some mines to one PSU to another PSU, we have requested the Chief Minister to send a proposal and we will positively consider it," Joshi said.

"As per the Supreme Court order and amendment in the MMDR Act, in 2020, some of the mines are going to expire, but we have decided to rack up the production in some of the PSUs. We are also making some other arrangements to ensure that there is no shortage of minerals in the country," he added. (ANI)

