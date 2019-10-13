Union Minister Prahlad Patel attends BRICS Culture Ministers' meeting

Curitiba [Brazil], October 13 (ANI): Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Sunday participated in BRICS Culture Ministers' meeting held in Curitiba, Brazil.

Speaking at the event Prahlad Patel asserted that BRICS for India is a valuable forum for consultation, coordination and cooperation on contemporary global issues of mutual interest.

Reaffirming India's commitment to contribute towards strengthening bonds between the member countries, Patel said that the BRICS countries 'have witnessed cultural cooperation scaling to new heights'.

"Under the aegis of collaborations in these fields, our institutions have made commendable efforts to organise a number of events in these fields, well participated by all the member states. One such event is the joint exhibition titled Bonding Regions and Imagining Cultural Synergies," he said.

"The titled Bonding Regions and Imagining Cultural Synergies will be hosted by National Gallery of Modern Arts of India under the auspices of the BRICS Alliance of Museums and Art Galleries during November-December, 2019," read an official release.

The Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism (Independent charge) proposed to add literature as another field of cooperation between the countries to enhance cooperation in the field of literary works.

"Prahlad Patel also put forward his thoughts on the Letter of Intention on Creative Economy in BRICS Countries to set a milestone in the BRICS cultural cooperation," the press release reads.

Patel further requested his fellow counterparts to develop a thorough knowledge of the creative markets of BRICS member states and encourage mobility of professionals of 'creative economy' in order to stimulate opportunities. (ANI)

