Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan offers prayers at Tirupati temple

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 14 (ANI): Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Thursday offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara here after the NDA was re-elected for the second term at the Centre.

"It was very nice to visit the temple. I along with my wife had visited the temple long ago. Everyone comes here with a wish and those wishes are fulfilled," Paswan told reporters here.

Pawan took oath as Union Minister on May 30 along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other ministers.

Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), an NDA ally, won six parliamentary seats in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

On June 9, Modi also came to Tirupati to seek blessings of Lord Venkateswara after he successfully secured the second term as the Prime Minister. (ANI)

