Union Minister Reddy to flag-off Porbandar to Delhi cycle expedition tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Sep 6 (ANI): To mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a 2000 kilometre long cycle expedition will be flagged off by Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy from Chowpatty Ground in Porbandar on Saturday morning.

As per the official statement from the BSF Gujarat Frontier, scores of personnel from paramilitary forces and other government officials will take part in the cyclone tomorrow.

"100 cyclists each from BSF and CRPF, 65 each from Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Central Industrial Security Force, 50 from National Security Guard, 70 from Sahastra Seema Bal and 50 from Assam Rifles would participate in the 26-day-long cycle expedition", the official statement read.

The event is being organised to raise awareness about cleanliness and the menace of drugs among the masses.

"On the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a cycle yatra will be organised from Porbander to Delhi's Rajghat. The stretch is about 2000 kilometres. Through this expedition, we will spread the message of Gandhi ji regarding cleanliness and sanitation to the masses," MoS Home Reddy said while speaking to ANI.

The bicycle rally will begin from Porbandar, pass through Rajkot, Morbi, Kutch and Banaskantha districts, and ultimately culminate at his final resting place Rajghat in Delhi on October 2. (ANI)

