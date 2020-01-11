Union minister Smriti Irani hits out at DMK, Congress for spreading misinformation on CAA

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 9 (ANI): Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday hit out at Congress and DMK for spreading false information regarding Citizenship Amendment Act.

Addressing a public meeting here in support of the new citizenship law, the union minister said, "Today there are those in the Congress party and DMK who say that CAA is an act to protect the interest of Hindus only. Today I have come here to dispel this myth."

"I can proudly say that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi we have ensured the respect of citizenship to be given to those who are persecuted in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan," she added.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

