Union Ministers celebrate Id-ul-Fitr at Naqvi's residence

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): A number of Union Ministers including Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman and Ravishankar Prasad reached the residence of Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr here on Wednesday.

"This Eid should be filled with pleasure, enthusiasm and happiness for everybody. I extend my wishes to all the people of the country," said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the occasion.

Announcing the scholarship of Rs 5 crore to girl students from the minority community over the next five years, Naqvi said: "Today I have given a very big Eidy (Eid present) to the girl students from the minority community. Rs 5 crore scholarship will be given to them over the next five years."

"India is a bunch of flowers where people of all hues, religion, and ideology co-exist in harmony. I extend my best wishes to everybody on Eid."

Maintaining that the Central government does not believe in the vote-for-development game, Naqvi said: "This government believes in the development of everybody including those who did not vote for us."

Extending his best wishes to all the citizens on the occasion, Union Law Minister Ravishankar Prasad said: "May the peace and harmony of this country remain intact. Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Vishwass." (ANI)