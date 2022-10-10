Union Ministers condole death of SP veteran Mulayam Singh Yadav

New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): Several Union ministers, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, expressed their condolences on the death of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday, praising the veteran leader's contribution to Indian politics.

The defence minister said Mulayam Singh had "the best relations" with everyone.

"Despite being hostile in politics, Mulayam Singh ji had the best relations with everyone. He used to talk with an open heart on different subjects. My interactions with him on various occasions shall always remain fresh in my memory. My condolences to his family and supporters in this hour of grief," Rajnath Singh tweeted.

In another tweet, he said Mulayam Singh was a leader who played a prominent role in UP politics for several decades and worked for the development of the country, society, and state. "His demise is painful," he added.

Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju said he was "saddened" by the demise of the SP patriarch. "Very saddened by the sad demise of Samajwadi Party patriarch and former CM of UP Sh #MulayamSinghYadav ji. He was a mass grassroot leader. Extending my deepest condolences to his family. I pray for his departed soul. Om Shanti," Rijiju said.

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said Mulayam Singh's death is an "irreparable loss" to politics.

"The departure of Samajwadi Party founder and former UP CM Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav is an irreparable loss to Indian politics. May God grant his refuge to the departed soul. May the family and supporters get strength. Regards tribute! Peace!" Shekhawat tweeted.

Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away at a Gurugram Hospital due to age-related ailments at the age of 82. For a long time, the veteran politician had remained synonymous with the politics of the state. He saw UP go through many ups and downs during his five-decade-long career. He was so well-versed in the politics of the state that he was fondly called "Netaji".

Born on November 22, 1939, in Saifai village of Etawah district, Mulayam Singh Yadav rose quickly in politics and became the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice; he also served in the Union Government once as the Defence Minister. (ANI)