Union ministers going to J&K for developmental work, says Javadekar

New Delhi [India], Jan 16 (ANI): Terming Congress party's allegations as "meaningless," Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said 36 union ministers are visiting Jammu and Kashmir for developmental work.

"Congress' allegations are meaningless. The ministers are going for developmental work. The visit is not regarding any political benefits," Javadekar said.

Several Congress leaders, including Kapil Sibal and Ghulam Nabi Azad, have criticised the BJP-led government over the scheduled visit of 36 union ministers to Jammu and Kasmir to spread awareness about the central schemes and share views on abrogation of Article 370.

"They keep saying that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is normal and they have not levied any impositions. If yes, then why the ministers are going there to make people understand the benefit of Article 370. In so many months if people have not understood the benefits of the amendment made in Article 370, it means they are angry from the Centre," Sibal told ANI.

"If everything is normal why they are not allowing the opposition leaders to visit Jammu and Kashmir and connect with masses?" he asked.

Reacting sharply to the government delegation visiting Jammu and Kashmir to review the situation, Azad said that the trip has no meaning if the group doesn't meet the concerned people.

"So far, two foreign delegations of some MPs and diplomats have visited there. The delegation meets only those who are sent by the central government, it teaches them and prepares the people what to speak. They do not meet the politicians, media, civil society and trade and commerce," Azad told ANI.

"So now if the government sends other 20 people over there, it has no meaning. I am also leaving for Jammu and Kashmir, let's see what happens," he added.

The ministers will visit Jammu and Kashmir from January 18 to January 25.

While the Citizenship Amendment Act remains on the agenda, the ministers would hold meetings with people to share their views on bifurcation of the state into two union territories after the abrogation of Article 370. These ministers are set to hold 51 meetings in Jammu and eight in Kashmir.

They would share the vision and plans of their ministries for the development of the region. The ministers would interact with the people, exchange ideas on possibilities in the region and discuss the scope of development in various sectors. The feedback would be utilised in bringing complete normalcy in the UT.

The outreach is also apparently aimed at strengthening the integration of people of Jammu and Kashmir with the country. (ANI)