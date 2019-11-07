Representative image
Union Ministers, senior BJP leaders meet RSS affiliates to discuss economy, farmer issues

ANI | Updated: Nov 07, 2019 22:31 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Top union ministers and senior BJP leadership on Thursday held a five-hour-long meeting with RSS affiliates to discuss issues concerning the country's economy.
Union ministers, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Santosh Gangwar, Giriraj Singh and BJP working-president J P Nadda attended the meeting.
According to sources, the meeting was conducted with the RSS affiliates who were working in the field of agriculture and economy to discuss a variety of issues, related to economy and farmers.
The meeting was held at Maharastra Sadan which started at 3 pm and went on till 8.30 pm.
The meet comes in the backdrop of Indian Government's recent decision to opt-out of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) in Thailand earlier this week. (ANI)

