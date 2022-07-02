United Democratic Front stages march demanding court-supervised probe by central agencies in Kerala Gold Smuggling Case

Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 2 (ANI): The United Democratic Front (UDF) on Saturday staged a march to the Ernakulam Collectorate in Kerala demanding an investigation by the central agencies under the supervision of the court in the Kerala Gold Smuggling Case.

However, when the protest turned violent, the police used water cannon to disperse the workers.

"There are attempts by the state government to intimidate the people who are levelling allegations against it. A proper investigation is required. There should be an investigation by the central agencies under the supervision of the court. We put forward the demands of the people of Kerala. The protest will continue until this demand is accepted. Whether it is Modi or Pinarayi, Congress will not back down. Congress does not have a tradition of running away out of fear," said former Kerala CM and Congress Working Committee member Oommen Chandy.



While launching the march here on Saturday, Chandy criticised the state government for allegedly threatening the people who levelled allegations against it in the Kerala Gold Smuggling Case.

The aforesaid gold smuggling case pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels. It had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the customs department in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5, 2020.

He also spoke about the bomb hurled at the AKG Centre, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram.

"Attacking the party office is not our approach. Initially, it was said to have thrown a bomb, but now it is claimed to be a firecracker. The violence took place when the police were on guard. Why did the police not arrest the accused? There is CCTV footage. Why do they hesitate to release it (CCTV footage)?" he said.

"People know that Congress will not attack AKG Centre. Even when the office of Congress was destroyed, we responded in a democratic manner. Political parties should not act in such a way as to create enmity with each other. The attack on the CPI-M party office was done to divert attention from the issue. Trying to bring Congress and UDF to the path of violence will not work. Even Gandhi's picture was destroyed. We even saw the act of insulting Gandhi. But we forgave it," he added. (ANI)

