United Muslim Action Committee to hold silent protest against CAA and NRC in hyderabad on January 30

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jan 7 (ANI): The United Muslim Action Committee (UMAC) on Tuesday announced that it will organise a silent protest in the city against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) on January 30.

UMAC members, President of Jamat-e-Islami Hamed Khan and AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi and religious scholars were present at the meeting.

"On January 30, the day on which Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated, there will be a silent protest between Mohammadi line flour mill and Bapu Ghat. There will be a human chain in which every participant will hold each others' hands. This is not a programme being held by a single party or organisation but it is being done to save the soul of our country and save the Constitution of India. This will be a tribute to the founding fathers of our country," Owaisi told reporters here.

Hamed Khan said: "On January 10 at 2 pm, a peaceful rally will be held from Eidgah Mir Alam till Shastri Puram. The rally will end at 5 pm and a public meeting will be held at Shastri Puram. On January 25, in front of the historic Charminar, there will be a protest meeting and also a Mushaira by poets. At 12 am, the National Flag will be hoisted at Charminar."

This meeting comes amid widespread protests against the newly-enacted citizenship law across the country. (ANI)