'Unlawful', says Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut after Maharashtra Governor orders floor test

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday termed as "unlawful" the Maharashtra Governor's order calling for a floor test of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra and said the ruling coalition of Sena, NCP and Congress, will approach the Supreme Court and seek justice on this issue.

The remarks of the Shiv Sena leader come after the Governor ordered a floor test to be held in the Maharashtra Assembly on June 30 stating that the "present political scenario" unfolding in the state painted a "very disturbing picture."

Speaking to media persons here, Raut said, "It's called Jet speed. The Governor was waiting for this moment only. We will go to the Supreme Court (against the Maharashtra Governor's decision to call for a floor test). This is an unlawful activity as the matter of disqualification of our 16 MLAs is pending in SC."

The Governor has written to the state Assembly secretary to convene a special session of the State Assembly tomorrow with the only agenda of a trust vote against CM Thackeray.

According to the notification, the session will commence at 11 am which will also be telecast live.



Notably, this comes after Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis visited the Governor on Tuesday night after returning from Delhi, and submitted a letter to him demanding an immediate floor test.

"The present political scenario unfolding in the State of Maharashtra paints a very disturbing picture. There has been extensive coverage in the electronic and print media that 39 MLAs of the Shiv Sena Legislature Party have expressed their sincere desire and decision to exit the Maha Vikas Aghadi Government," said the notification by the Governor.

"The Leader of Opposition, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly personally visited me at Raj Bhavan on June 28, 2022. I was briefed about the political situation in the State and thereafter the Leader of Opposition submitted a letter stating that Chief Minister has lost the majority in Vidhan Sabha. The letter submitted by the Leader of Opposition has further requested for a floor test to be conducted at the earliest so as to avoid any political bargaining by undemocratic means in the State of Maharashtra,"it added.

According to the sources, a few independent MLAs had also sent an email to the registered email address of the Maharashtra Governor demanding an immediate floor test.

"In this backdrop, an email dated June 28, 2022, was received by Raj Bhavan, Mumbai by 7 independent MLAs. The said letter states that the Chief Minister of Maharashtra has lost the confidence of the majority on the floor of the House thereby, making it imperative to conduct a floor test at the earliest," the notification stated.

"As the constitutional head of the State. I must ensure that the Government functions with the support and confidence of the House. Thus, I have issued a communication to the Chief Minister calling upon to prove his majority on the Floor of the House on June 30, 2022," it further stated. (ANI)

