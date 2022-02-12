Unnao girl murder case: Priyanka Gandhi speaks to deceased's mother, says would fight for her

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 12 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday spoke with the mother of the 22-year-old missing woman whose body was recently recovered from a plot owned by a late former minister's son Rajol Singh, in Unnao, and said that she would fight for her.

The body of the 22-year-old woman, who had gone missing two months ago on December 8 last year, was recovered on February 10 near an ashram owned by Rajol Singh. The decomposed body was found wrapped in a blanket and dumped in a septic tank.



Priyanka spoke to the mother of the deceased and said that Congress stands with her and she would meet the mother soon.

The Congress leader said that she will meet her soon and fight for her.

The party's election campaign committee in charge PL Punia visited the family and said, "Police is involved in the case. The case was not registered on time."

