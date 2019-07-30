Unnao rape case: Family members, Congress workers stage protest outside trauma centre in Lucknow

(Lucknow) Uttar Pradesh [India], July 30 (ANI): Family of Unnao rape victim on Tuesday launched a protest outside King George's Medical University trauma center where the victim is being treated, seeking punishment for BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar.

The family is alleging conspiracy behind Sunday's car accident in which the rape survivor and his lawyer were severely injured and her two aunts were killed.

"Kuldeep Sengar should be punished as soon as possible and Mahesh Singh (uncle of the victim) should be released from jail," said one of the family members of the victim.

Apart from family members of the victim, dozens of Congress party workers also staged a protest outside the hospital. They were seen shouting slogans and holding placards with a slogan 'Mahilao ke sammaan mein, hum ab maidan mein'.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal also met the Unnao rape survivor at a hospital in Lucknow and said both the lawyer and the victim should be airlifted and shifted to a hospital in Delhi. She also slammed the Centre and the state government for not removing Sengar from the post of an MLA.

"The most shameful fact has been that till date Kuldeep Sengar happens to be an MLA. Both the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government are not taking any actions against him. He should be immediately removed from his post. The girl and her lawyer who have sustained injuries should be airlifted and shifted to the best hospital in Delhi."

"I have also written a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister in this regard but so far have not got any response. They should be airlifted for two reasons- first because of health concern and second security concern. One by one the family members of the victim have been killed," she said while speaking to media," she added.

The car accident took place on Sunday when the Unnao rape victim was on her way to Rae Bareli. A truck rammed into the vehicle in which the girl was travelling with her two aunts and lawyer. While her aunts succumbed to injuries, she and her lawyer were grievously injured.

The state police have already registered a murder case against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, his brother Manoj Singh Sengar and eight others in connection with the road accident.

Sengar is the prime accused in the rape case of the minor girl. He is a BJP MLA from Bangarmau in Unnao and was arrested by the CBI in April last year.

The teen was allegedly raped by the MLA at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone seeking a job.

Since after the accident, the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer are currently being treated at a Lucknow hospital, and their condition is said to be critical. (ANI)

