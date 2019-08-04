Unnao rape accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar
Unnao rape case: Kuldeep Sengar, Shashi Singh being taken to Delhi from Sitapur jail

ANI | Updated: Aug 04, 2019 20:48 IST

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): The Unnao rape accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his accomplice Shashi Singh are being taken to the national capital from Sitapur district Jail.
"I believe in God, the Supreme Court, and the CBI. It is easy to level allegations but difficult to prove. It is a political conspiracy. There should be a fair investigation," Sengar told reporters here.
"I was a BJP worker. I work honestly no matter in which party I am in. You go to my village and see what I have done for the poor people," he said.
Both the accused will be presented before Delhi's Tiz Hazari court on Monday in connection with the Unnao rape survivor case after the court issued the production warrant against them.
The court also issued a production warrant against the other accused in the case for their presence on August 6.
The case pertains to the rape of a minor girl allegedly by the expelled BJP lawmaker Sengar at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone to seek a job.
Shashi Singh had allegedly lured the victim into going to Sengar's residence.
The victim's father allegedly died in the police custody in 2018.
Another case of murder was filed against Sengar after the rape survivor met with an accident on July 28.
A truck rammed into the vehicle in which the Unnao rape survivor, her counsel and two aunts were travelling to Raebareli. While her aunts succumbed to their injuries, the victim and her lawyer are battling for life in the hospital.
The Supreme Court had, on August 1, ordered the transfer of all the cases related to the Unnao rape case outside Uttar Pradesh to Delhi.
The top court also ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation to complete the investigation related to the accident within a week and the rape case in 45 days. (ANI)

