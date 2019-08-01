Representative Image
Unnao rape case: SC orders transfer of all 5 cases to Delhi

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 18:37 IST

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the transfer of all cases related to Unnao rape incident from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi.
"Taking into account the ground stated in transfer petition, and letter to the CJI, we order the transfer of all the cases from the CBI court in Uttar Pradesh to Delhi," the Apex Court said.
The Apex Court also set a 45-day deadline to complete the trial.
The designated judge in Delhi will commence the trial on a day-to-day basis and complete the trial within 45 days, ordered a bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi.
The Court also directed the Uttar Pradesh government to provide Rs 25 lakh as interim compensation to the victim.
"We also direct security and protection to the victim, her lawyer, mother of the victim, the four siblings of the victim, her uncle, and immediate family members in the village in Unnao," CJI Ranjan Gogoi said.
CBI has to complete the investigation within seven days in the accident case.
"However, as an exception, CBI can take another week, but in no circumstance shall the probe extend beyond a fortnight," said CJI.
The top Court also ordered an inquiry to be conducted by the Secretary General within seven days, under supervision of sitting SC judge nominated by CJI, to ascertain whether there was any lapse or negligence by registry officials in delay in processing the letter of Unnao rape victim's mother to CJI.
SC order comes in the wake of an accident in Rai Bareli on Sunday which claimed the lives of two aunts of the victim. She and her lawyer were also injured in the accident.
The Uttar Pradesh Police filed a case of murder against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others in connection with the accident. Probe in the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI) on Tuesday.
Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is the main accused in Unnao rape case. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 18:57 IST

