Unnao rape survivor accident: Court gives 1-day transit remand of truck driver, cleaner to CBI

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): A Lucknow court on Friday gave one-day transit remand of the truck driver and cleaner involved in the July 28 Raebareli accident in which the Unnao rape case survivor and her lawyer were critically injured, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The investigative agency had sought their transit remand from the special CBI court here. CBI will present them in Delhi's Tis Hazari Court on Saturday.

On July 28, a truck rammed into the vehicle in which the Unnao rape survivor, her counsel and two aunts were travelling to Raebareli. While she and her lawyer sustained grievous injuries, her aunts died on the spot.

The Uttar Pradesh Police filed a case of murder against Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others in connection with the accident. Probe in the case was transferred to the CBI on Tuesday after which the investigative agency registered a case in connection with the rape survivor's accident in Raebareli.

Sengar had allegedly raped the girl at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone to seek a job. He is currently lodged in Sitapur district jail. (ANI)

