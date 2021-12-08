Unnecessary statements let country down, trust judicial system: Shiv Sena MP on Dnyandev Wankhede's defamation suit against Nawab Malik

New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant, talking about the defamation case filed by Narcotics Control Bureau's Mumbai unit chief Sameer Wankhede's father, Dnyandev Wankhede against NCP leader Nawab Malik said that making unnecessary statements lets the country down and added that it is better to trust the judicial system than make statements.

Dnyandev Wankhede filed an affidavit before the Bombay High Court alleging that Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik has committed contempt of court as he continued to give statements against his family despite giving an undertaking in court that he would not do so.

Nawab Malik in November gave an undertaking before a division bench of Bombay High Court that he would not tweet against Sameer Wankhede till the court hears the matter next.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Sawant said, "The father of Sameer Wankhede has filed a defamation case against Nawab Malik, but since the matter is subjudice, let the matter be dealt with by the court. The court will decide, it is not good to comment on it. Making unnecessary statements lets the country down. It is better to trust the judicial system than make statements."



Earlier, while hearing the defamation suit filed by Wankhede's father, Dnyandev, who has sought damages to the tune of Rs 1.25 crore from Malik for allegedly making defamatory comments, the court had said that it is "necessary to balance fundamental rights of Nawab Malik and Dnyandev Wankhede."

The court earlier reprimanded Nawab Malik for not approaching the caste scrutiny committee but making allegations about Wankhede's caste certificate in media.

Sharing the death certificate of Sameer Wankhede's mother, Malik had alleged that the NCB official had forged the document. Malik alleged that there are two death certificates of Zahida Dawood Wankhede, with each mentioning different religions.

Sharing both the death certificates, Malik in a tweet said, "Another forgery, Muslim for funeral and Hindu for the official document? Blessed is Dawood Gyandev."

The Maharashtra Minister has been continuously attacking Sameer Wankhede since the arrest of Aryan Khan in the cruise drugs case. (ANI)

