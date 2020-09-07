Unplanned lockdown failed to stop COVID-19, destroyed country's economy: Congress

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): The unplanned lockdown implemented by the Centre failed to stop COVID-19 spread and also destroyed the country's economy said Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday.

"The unplanned and un-thought (sic) lockdown implemented by Prime Minister Modi with three hours notice utterly failed to stop COVID-19 on one hand and destroyed the economy as also lives and livelihoods of people on the other hand. In India's history, this would be remembered 'Tughlaqi blunder' of Modiji's failure of leadership," Surjewala said at a press conference here.

The Congress leader also pointed out what he termed were the "eight points of corona chronology" in the country and said that the recent doubling in cases from 20 to 40 lakh mark, had taken place in just 29 days.

"Experts believe that if the pandemic continues to increase with the same speed, by November 30, the total coronavirus cases would touch one crore. By December 30, the total cases could increase to 1.40 crore. It is feared that the deaths due to the pandemic could reach as high as 1,75,000," Surjewala said.

The Congress leader further questioned the Prime Minister and sought answers for "his failed leadership" and how does he propose to control the further spread of infection.

"How will the government stop the corona infection from spreading to crores of people? How will Centre check the spurt in corona deaths? How will you restore the sinking economy? Does Modi government have a solution or will it blame God?" Surjewala said.

India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 42 lakh-mark with a spike of 90,802 new cases in the last 24 hours.

"A total of 1,016 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The total case tally stands at 42,04,614 including 8,82,542 active cases, 32,50,429 cured/discharged/migrated and 71,642 deaths," the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. (ANI)

