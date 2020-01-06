Unprecedented violence unleashed by goons with active abetment of Modi govt unacceptable, says Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): Demanding an independent judicial inquiry into violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Monday said that the "horrifying and unprecedented" violence unleashed by goons with "active abetment of the ruling Modi government is deplorable and unacceptable."

"The voice of India's youth and students is being muzzled every day. The horrifying and unprecedented violence unleashed on India's young by goons with active abetment of the ruling Modi government is deplorable and unacceptable," Gandhi said in a statement.

Speaking about different incidents in the campuses of universities and colleges, Sonia alleged that yesterday's incident was an attempt to stifle the voice of dissent.

"Everyday campuses and colleges are raided across India, either by the police or lumpen elements with support of the BJP government. Yesterday's bone chilling attack on students and teachers in JNU, Delhi is a grim reminder of the extent the government will go to stifle and subjugate every voice of dissent," she added.

Gandhi stated that the students and youth need "affordable education, a deserving job, a promising future and a right to participate in our thriving democracy."

"Sadly, Modi government seeks to suffocate and restrain each one of these aspirations. The entire Congress party stands in solidarity with India's youth and students. We strongly deprecate the sponsored violence in JNU yesterday and demand an independent judicial inquiry," she said.

On Sunday evening, more than 30 students, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.

The JNU administration and political leaders, cutting across political lines, had condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators. (ANI)