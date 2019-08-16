Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi talking to reporters in New Delhi on Friday. Photo/ANI
Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi talking to reporters in New Delhi on Friday. Photo/ANI

UNSC closed-door meeting on Kashmir a diplomatic failure, Modi should get it cancelled: Congress

ANI | Updated: Aug 16, 2019 17:17 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): The Congress on Friday said that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) holding a closed-door consultation on Kashmir developments was a "diplomatic and strategic" failure of the BJP-led government and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to call his friends in the Security Council to get the meeting cancelled.
Talking to media persons here, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the closed-door meeting, called at the behest of China, was "a matter of great concern to the entire nation".
"We are extremely disturbed, indeed shocked, at what we see happening at the UN supposedly at 7.30 IST. We view it as a matter of great concern to the entire nation, to every citizen of India," he said.
Singhvi said Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were "integral, inalienable, untouchable" parts of India and nobody can state to the contrary.
"This is a non-negotiable issue, non-discussable issue as far as India is concerned," he said.
Singhvi said it shocking that after several decades "this is sought to be internationalised at the UNSC today".
"We are not misled by all these noises about open-door, closed-door... There is no such thing as closed-door in the internationalisation of such issues," he said.
Singhvi said that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was in China and the neighbouring country had the guts to approach the UN Security Council.
"Foreign Minister is in China discussing this very issue there. Our diplomats are being mollycoddled by the Chinese and while they are served tea and cakes, under the nose of Modi government, China has guts to approach the UN, which is having its meeting," he said.
He said the government has been giving the impression that China was "going along with us".
"Under the nose of the Modi government, while hosting our Foreign Minister, Chinese gets this meeting organised. Is it not a strategic failure for India apart from being diplomatic faux pas of the highest order. I implore, besiege the PM not to remain silent and implore all our friends, anyone of them in the UNSC to have this meeting cancelled," he said.
He said the issue was "not discussable, not open for discussion".
Referring to the re-organisation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories and repeal of Article 370, he said: "What we do we with laws is internal".
"The fundamental point is that under Shimla agreement, established foreign policy, some of these issues are bilateral issues. Here far from internal, bilateral, we are jumping to internationalisation. This is a grave diplomatic failure of the government. It is a grave strategic failure of the government," he said.
"We are also deeply concerned about the fact that something which has not happened for decades allowed to happen without any real protest from the government," he added
The UNSC is to hold closed-door consultations on the Kashmir developments on Friday at the request of China.
The diplomat said that China's request for the meeting was made in a letter and came up during the Council's informal consultations on Wednesday.
The format of the meeting as a closed-door consultation would preclude Pakistan participating in it.
Pakistan had asked for a meeting of the UNSC on Kashmir following India's decision to rescind Articles 370 and 35A of its Constitution that gave Jammu and Kashmir a special status.
Except for China, all the other four permanent members of the Council have openly backed New Delhi's position that disputes between India and Pakistan are bilateral matters, with the US even saying that the Kashmir developments are an internal matter of India. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 18:11 IST

Maharashtra floods: Death toll rises to 54 in Pune division

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): As flood continues to play havoc in Maharashtra, the death toll in all five districts of Pune division including Sangli, Kolhapur, Satara, Pune and Solapur has risen to 54. On August 14, at least 48 people reportedly died in the division due to floods.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 18:10 IST

UP CM announces residential schools named after Atal Bihari...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced that residential schools in the name of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be opened in all 18 divisions of the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 18:08 IST

Bihar: AK-47 rifle recovered from residence of MLA Anant Singh

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Bihar Police on Friday recovered an AK-47 rifle from the residence of independent MLA Anant Kumar Singh during a raid.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 18:00 IST

Army Major General dismissed from service over sexual harassment case

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): A Major General has been sacked from the army in sexual harassment.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 17:43 IST

TN: Locals in Rameswaram celebrate "Sprout Festival"

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Devotees participated in 'Sprout Festival' at Sudukattanapatti Mariamman Temple here on Thursday to offer prayers for rain.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 17:41 IST

Huge temple existed at the disputed site : lawyer C S Vaidyanathan in SC

New Delhi (India), Aug 16 (ANI): The counsel appearing for Ram Lalla Virajman in the Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid case in the Supreme Court on Friday quoted reports of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to make a case that a huge temple existed at the site where there was a mosque.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 17:36 IST

Scrapping Article 370 was a milestone in India's unity and...

Jind (Haryana) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Playng the Kashmir card in Haryana where he set a target of 75 plus seats in the coming Assembly elections, Home Minister and BJP President Amit Shah on Friday said that the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir was a major "milestone" for the unity and

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 17:34 IST

Gumnami Baba: Filmmaker Srijit Mukherji served legal notice for...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Filmmaker Srijit Mukherji was served a legal on Friday with regard to his upcoming movie 'Gumnami Baba' based on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 17:09 IST

Criminal case against Priyanka Gandhi in Bihar for her tweet on...

Muzaffarnagar (Bihar) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): A lawyer has filed a criminal case against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday in connection with her tweet on a trial court verdict in Rajasthan in which the accused in the Pehlu Khan lynching case were acquitted.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 16:57 IST

This shows BJP's reality: Brinda Karat on rape accused MLA...

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Reacting sharply to an incident where expelled MLA Kuldeep Sengar was featured in advertisements of a local Hindi daily, CPI-M leader Brinda Karat on Friday said that the rape accused legislator is under BJP's patronage and such things showed the real picture of the ru

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 16:48 IST

Justice denied in Pehlu Khan case: Cong MLA

Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Claiming that the acquittal of the accused in the Pehlu Khan lynching case has "disturbed the atmosphere" in the country, Congress MLA Safia Khan on Friday justice has been denied in the case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 16:43 IST

Maharashtra: CM Fadnavis unveils model for Mumbai Metro Line-3

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 16, (ANI): The model of coaches for Mumbai Metro line-3 was unveiled by the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis here on Friday.

Read More
iocl