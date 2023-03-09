"Unwholesome misadventure" to denigrate India: Vice President Dhankhar hits out at Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): In a veiled attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi who recently delivered a lecture at Cambridge University in the UK, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said while India is having its moments of glory G20 presidency, some parliamentarians are engaged in the thoughtless unfair denigration of our well-nurtured democratic values

Vice President Dhankhar released a book on Mundaka Upanishad written by Dr Karan Singh.

Addressing the gathering at the event, Dhankhar said India is the most functional democracy that has evoked global recognition. India is setting global discourse on many issues.

"How ironic how painful! While the world is applauding our historic accomplishments as a functional vibrant democracy, some amongst us including parliamentarians are engaged in the thoughtless unfair denigration of our well-nurtured democratic values. How can we justify such wanton orchestration of a factually untenable narrative," he said.

In a veiled attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in the UK, the Vice President said, "Mark the timing of this unwholesome misadventure - While India is having its moments of glory-- as President of G20 and there are people outside of the country working in overdrive to denigrate us. Such misplaced campaign mode to taint and tarnish our parliament and constitutional entities is too serious and exceptional to be ignored or countenanced. No political strategy or partisan stance can justify compromising of our nationalism and democratic values."

"If I observe silence on this misadventure-orchestration by a Member of Parliament outside the country which is ill-premised, unwholesome and motivated, I would be on the wrong side of the Constitution. It will be constitutional culpability and outrage of my oath of office," Dhankhar said.

"How can I sanctify a statement that mikes in Indian Parliament mikes are put off? How can people say so? Has there been any illustration?" he stated.

In reference to the Emergency, Dhankhar said the country has a dark chapter of political history. Proclamation of Emergency was the darkest period any democracy can suffer.

He said Indian democratic polity is now mature and there can be no repeat of that.

Dhankhar said, "Anyone who says so, inside or outside the country, that in Indian Parliament Mikes are put off... Imagine this being done after having held the floor for nearly 50 minutes. Such kind of wanton and misadventure to run down our democratic values cannot be countenanced."

Vice President said if he observes silence, the mass majority of people who believe in the nation will be silent forever. He said the country cannot allow such type of narrative to gain momentum by those elements who wish to antidote India's rising growth.

"You run down our judiciary on foreign soil. Where on the planet is a judiciary that acts with lightning speed?" he said adding India's judiciary is made with the most brilliant minds in the world.

He said the contemporaneous scenario in the temples of democracy is worrisome."Disruption and not decorum is the order of the day," Dhankhar said.

"Undoubtedly our people are concerned and anguished with projection as disruptors of proceedings, shouters of slogans and practitioners of indecorous conduct -throwing papers and whipping out mikes and walking into the well of the house? Our Parliamentarians need to exemplify conduct worth emulating," he added.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said it is the duty of every Indian living around the world to protect democracy" India's democracy.

The Congress MP, who was on a visit to the UK, criticised the Centre alleging that an attack has been unleashed on the basic structure of Indian democracy.

The Congress MP, who is visiting the UK, criticised the Centre alleging that an attack has been unleashed on the basic structure of Indian democracy.

Rahul Gandhi in an interaction at the Chatham House in London termed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) a "fundamentalist" and "fascist" organisation alleging that it has captured pretty much all of India's institutions.

He said, "The nature of democratic contest in India has completely changed and the reason is that one organisation called RSS - a fundamentalist, fascist organisation has basically captured pretty much all of India's institutions."

Rahul Gandhi further said Europe and the US are not doing enough to restore democracy in India as they are getting trade and money from the country. "Why Europe and the US - the defenders of democracies were oblivious of how a huge chunk of democracy in India has come undone?" he questioned.

The Congress leader also mentioned how the various institutions in the country were under threat.

"It shocked me how successful they have been at capturing the different institutions of our country. Press, Judiciary, Parliament, and Election Commission are all under threat and are controlled in one way or the other," Rahul Gandhi said.

"You can ask any Opposition leader as to how agencies are used. My phone had Pegasus on it, which was not happening when we were in power," he added.

The Congress MP highlighted the condition of the Dalits and minorities in India.

He said, "In India, you can see what is being done to Dalits, tribals, and minorities. It is not that Congress is saying it. There are articles in the foreign press all the time that there is a serious problem with Indian democracy." (ANI)