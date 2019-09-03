UP: 2 new cases registered against Azam Khan in Rampur

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Two new cases have been registered against SP leader Azam Khan and many others on several charges including for allegedly encroaching the land of two houses.

Two complainants claimed that on October 26, 2016, Circle Office City Ale Hasan, Islam Thekedar, SOG personnel Dharmendra, Phasahat Shanu, Virendra Goyalb and others forcefully entered their houses and threatened their families.

They also claimed that their houses were bulldozed and their money was also stolen.

Based on the complaints, cases were registered against Khan and his accomplices under section 452 (house-trespass), 427 (mischief), 448 (house-trespass), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 395 (dacoity) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

A total of 80 cases have been registered against Khan, Lok Sabha MP from Rampur. (ANI)

