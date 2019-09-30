UP Assembly bypolls: Apna Dal (S) announces Raj Kumar Pal candidate from Pratapgarh seat

Pratapgarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): After much deliberations, Apna Dal (Sonelal) announced Raj Kumar Pal as the party's candidate for the upcoming by-election in Pratapgarh assembly seat.

The decision, on Sunday, was taken after BJP's ally-Apna Dal (S) staked claim to the seat.

Pal, a district-level BJP functionary who was earlier with the Samajwadi Party, has now been announced as the candidate from the former union minister Anupriya Patel's party, Apna Dal (S).

Yesterday, the BJP released a list of 32 candidates for by-elections across 13 states scheduled for October 21. The results for which will be announced on October 24.

Vijay Rabhar was on Sunday announced as the candidate of BJP for the upcoming bye-election to Ghosi Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh. Apart from Rajbhar, the party has fielded Kirat Singh from Gangoh, Bharat Bhushan Gupta from Rampur, Rajkumar Sahyogi from Iglas, Suresh Tiwari from Lucknow Cantonment, Surendra Maithani from Govindnagar, Anand Shukla from Manikpur, Ambarish Rawat from Zaidpur, Rajesh Singh from Jabalpur, Saroj Sonkar from Balha in Uttar Pradesh.

All 10 candidates of the BJP will today file their nomination papers for the by-election.

BJP state chief Sunil Bansal has requested all ministers in the UP government and party officials of the BJP to accompany the candidates whilst they file their nominations. (ANI)